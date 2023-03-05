Portland State vs. Montana State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big Sky Tournament
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 7:40 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's contest features the Montana State Bobcats (20-10) and the Portland State Vikings (14-15) matching up at Idaho Central Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 69-59 victory for heavily favored Montana State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:30 PM ET on March 5.
The Vikings' last game on Saturday ended in a 73-58 victory over Idaho State.
Portland State vs. Montana State Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho
Portland State vs. Montana State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Montana State 69, Portland State 59
Portland State Schedule Analysis
- The Vikings picked up their signature win of the season on February 4, when they beat the Eastern Washington Eagles, who rank No. 115 in our computer rankings, 80-71.
Portland State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-55 at home over Northern Arizona (No. 117) on February 11
- 79-66 on the road over Northern Arizona (No. 117) on January 12
- 74-72 at home over Montana (No. 152) on February 23
- 53-43 at home over Idaho (No. 201) on January 7
- 56-52 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 239) on February 9
Portland State Performance Insights
- The Vikings put up 60.7 points per game (263rd in college basketball) while allowing 62.7 per contest (132nd in college basketball). They have a -57 scoring differential and have been outscored by 2.0 points per game.
- In Big Sky action, Portland State has averaged 2.5 fewer points (58.2) than overall (60.7) in 2022-23.
- At home the Vikings are scoring 59.1 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than they are averaging away (61.6).
- In 2022-23 Portland State is allowing 15.0 fewer points per game at home (55.9) than away (70.9).
- The Vikings have played worse offensively in their past 10 games, scoring 59.9 points per contest, 0.8 fewer points their than season average of 60.7.
