Sunday's contest features the Montana State Bobcats (20-10) and the Portland State Vikings (14-15) matching up at Idaho Central Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 69-59 victory for heavily favored Montana State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:30 PM ET on March 5.

The Vikings' last game on Saturday ended in a 73-58 victory over Idaho State.

Portland State vs. Montana State Game Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho

Portland State vs. Montana State Score Prediction

Prediction: Montana State 69, Portland State 59

Portland State Schedule Analysis

The Vikings picked up their signature win of the season on February 4, when they beat the Eastern Washington Eagles, who rank No. 115 in our computer rankings, 80-71.

Portland State 2022-23 Best Wins

60-55 at home over Northern Arizona (No. 117) on February 11

79-66 on the road over Northern Arizona (No. 117) on January 12

74-72 at home over Montana (No. 152) on February 23

53-43 at home over Idaho (No. 201) on January 7

56-52 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 239) on February 9

Portland State Performance Insights