Trail Blazers vs. Magic Injury Report Today - March 5
The injury report for the Portland Trail Blazers (29-34) ahead of their game against the Orlando Magic (27-37) currently includes four players on it. The matchup starts at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 5 from Amway Center.
The Trail Blazers enter this contest on the heels of a 129-111 loss to the Hawks on Friday. Damian Lillard recorded 33 points, four rebounds and eight assists for the Trail Blazers.
Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jusuf Nurkic
|C
|Out
|Calf
|13.8
|9.4
|2.9
|Justise Winslow
|SF
|Out
|Ankle
|6.8
|5
|3.4
|Ryan Arcidiacono
|PG
|Out
|Back
|0.9
|0.7
|0.6
|Anfernee Simons
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|21.1
|2.7
|4.1
Orlando Magic Injury Report Today
Magic Injuries: Jonathan Isaac: Out (Hamstring), Gary Harris: Out (Adductor)
Trail Blazers vs. Magic Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: BSFL and ROOT Sports NW+
Trail Blazers Season Insights
- The Trail Blazers' 114.9 points per game are only 1.3 more points than the 113.6 the Magic give up.
- Portland has put together a 22-5 record in games it scores more than 113.6 points.
- While the Trail Blazers are scoring 114.9 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark in their previous 10 games, tallying 116.3 a contest.
- Portland hits 13.1 three-pointers per game (eighth-most in the league), 1.2 more than its opponents. It shoots 37.4% from beyond the arc (eighth-best in NBA), and its opponents are shooting 37.1%.
- The Trail Blazers put up 114.3 points per 100 possessions (seventh in league), while allowing 114.8 points per 100 possessions (26th in NBA).
Trail Blazers vs. Magic Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Magic
|-3
|229.5
