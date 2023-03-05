The injury report for the Portland Trail Blazers (29-34) ahead of their game against the Orlando Magic (27-37) currently includes four players on it. The matchup starts at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 5 from Amway Center.

The Trail Blazers enter this contest on the heels of a 129-111 loss to the Hawks on Friday. Damian Lillard recorded 33 points, four rebounds and eight assists for the Trail Blazers.

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jusuf Nurkic C Out Calf 13.8 9.4 2.9 Justise Winslow SF Out Ankle 6.8 5 3.4 Ryan Arcidiacono PG Out Back 0.9 0.7 0.6 Anfernee Simons SG Out Ankle 21.1 2.7 4.1

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Magic Injuries: Jonathan Isaac: Out (Hamstring), Gary Harris: Out (Adductor)

Trail Blazers vs. Magic Game Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and ROOT Sports NW+

Trail Blazers Season Insights

The Trail Blazers' 114.9 points per game are only 1.3 more points than the 113.6 the Magic give up.

Portland has put together a 22-5 record in games it scores more than 113.6 points.

While the Trail Blazers are scoring 114.9 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark in their previous 10 games, tallying 116.3 a contest.

Portland hits 13.1 three-pointers per game (eighth-most in the league), 1.2 more than its opponents. It shoots 37.4% from beyond the arc (eighth-best in NBA), and its opponents are shooting 37.1%.

The Trail Blazers put up 114.3 points per 100 possessions (seventh in league), while allowing 114.8 points per 100 possessions (26th in NBA).

Trail Blazers vs. Magic Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Magic -3 229.5

