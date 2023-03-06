The Portland Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard included, face the Detroit Pistons on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 122-119 win versus the Magic, Lillard tallied 41 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two steals.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Lillard, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Damian Lillard Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 36.5 32.5 38.9 Rebounds 5.5 4.5 6.2 Assists 7.5 7.1 6.3 PRA 48.5 44.1 51.4 PR 41.5 37 45.1 3PM 4.5 4.3 4.8



Damian Lillard Insights vs. the Pistons

Lillard is responsible for attempting 19.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.7 per game.

Lillard is averaging 11.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 25.6% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Lillard's opponents, the Pistons, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 103.3 possessions per game, while his Trail Blazers average 100.6 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

The Pistons concede 119.1 points per contest, 29th-ranked in the NBA.

Giving up 44.8 rebounds per game, the Pistons are the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Pistons are ranked 18th in the NBA, conceding 25.7 per game.

The Pistons allow 12.1 made 3-pointers per game, 12th-ranked in the NBA.

Damian Lillard vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/2/2023 29 19 5 10 3 2 4

