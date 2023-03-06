The Portland Trail Blazers, Jerami Grant included, face the Detroit Pistons on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 5, Grant produced 20 points, six rebounds, seven assists and two blocks in a 122-119 win against the Magic.

In this piece we'll examine Grant's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Jerami Grant Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 20.7 18.0 Rebounds 5.5 4.4 4.9 Assists 2.5 2.4 2.8 PRA 30.5 27.5 25.7 PR 27.5 25.1 22.9 3PM 2.5 2.3 1.7



Jerami Grant Insights vs. the Pistons

Grant has taken 14.6 shots per game this season and made 6.9 per game, which account for 15.9% and 15.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 2.3 threes per game, or 15.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Grant's opponents, the Pistons, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th in the NBA with 103.3 possessions per game, while his Trail Blazers rank 27th in possessions per game with 100.6.

The Pistons give up 119.1 points per game, 29th-ranked in the league.

The Pistons give up 44.8 rebounds per contest, ranking 25th in the NBA.

The Pistons concede 25.7 assists per game, 18th-ranked in the NBA.

The Pistons are the 12th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 12.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Jerami Grant vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/2/2023 28 36 2 0 5 0 1

