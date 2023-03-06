The Portland Trail Blazers, with Matisse Thybulle, face off versus the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

Last time out, which was on March 5, Thybulle posted six points and eight rebounds in a 122-119 win versus the Magic.

If you'd like to make predictions on Thybulle's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Matisse Thybulle Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 3.5 7.3 Rebounds 4.5 1.8 4.3 Assists -- 0.7 1.5 PRA -- 6 13.1 PR 13.5 5.3 11.6 3PM 1.5 0.7 1.8



Matisse Thybulle Insights vs. the Pistons

Thybulle's Trail Blazers average 100.6 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Pistons have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 12th with 103.3 possessions per contest.

The Pistons give up 119.1 points per game, 29th-ranked in the NBA.

The Pistons are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 44.8 rebounds per game.

Allowing 25.7 assists per game, the Pistons are the 18th-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pistons have given up 12.1 makes per game, 12th in the NBA.

Matisse Thybulle vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/10/2023 10 4 1 1 0 1 1 1/8/2023 23 5 1 2 1 0 5 12/21/2022 13 6 0 1 0 0 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.