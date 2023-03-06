Monday's contest that pits the Portland Pilots (21-8) versus the Pacific Tigers (15-16) at Orleans Arena has a projected final score of 72-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Portland, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM ET on March 6.

In their last time out, the Pilots won on Monday 61-49 over BYU.

Portland vs. Pacific Game Info

When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Monday, March 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada How to Watch on TV: WCC Network

Portland vs. Pacific Score Prediction

Prediction: Portland 72, Pacific 63

Portland Schedule Analysis

When the Pilots defeated the Houston Cougars, the No. 76 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 66-60 on November 24, it was their signature win of the season thus far.

Portland has tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (four).

The Pilots have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (10).

Portland 2022-23 Best Wins

67-45 at home over BYU (No. 95) on December 19

61-49 on the road over BYU (No. 95) on February 27

77-46 at home over San Francisco (No. 119) on January 7

83-80 on the road over San Francisco (No. 119) on February 2

84-81 at home over San Diego (No. 124) on December 17

Portland Performance Insights