Portland vs. Pacific Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - WCC Tournament
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:38 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's contest that pits the Portland Pilots (21-8) versus the Pacific Tigers (15-16) at Orleans Arena has a projected final score of 72-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Portland, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM ET on March 6.
In their last time out, the Pilots won on Monday 61-49 over BYU.
Portland vs. Pacific Game Info
- When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada
- How to Watch on TV: WCC Network
Portland vs. Pacific Score Prediction
- Prediction: Portland 72, Pacific 63
Portland Schedule Analysis
- When the Pilots defeated the Houston Cougars, the No. 76 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 66-60 on November 24, it was their signature win of the season thus far.
- Portland has tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (four).
- The Pilots have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (10).
Portland 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-45 at home over BYU (No. 95) on December 19
- 61-49 on the road over BYU (No. 95) on February 27
- 77-46 at home over San Francisco (No. 119) on January 7
- 83-80 on the road over San Francisco (No. 119) on February 2
- 84-81 at home over San Diego (No. 124) on December 17
Portland Performance Insights
- The Pilots' +225 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 69.5 points per game (96th in college basketball) while giving up 61.8 per outing (105th in college basketball).
- Offensively, Portland is tallying 70.7 points per game this year in conference games. As a comparison, its overall average (69.5 points per game) is 1.2 PPG lower.
- Offensively, the Pilots have fared better when playing at home this year, scoring 71.1 points per game, compared to 68.0 per game on the road.
- Portland gives up 58.7 points per game in home games this year, compared to 67.4 away from home.
- On offense, the Pilots have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 67.8 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 69.5 they've put up over the course of this year.
