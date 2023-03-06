The No. 2 seed Portland Pilots (21-8) play the No. 6 seed Pacific Tigers (15-16) in the WCC Tournament Monday at Orleans Arena, starting at 5:30 PM. Both teams will try to get one step closer to securing an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Portland Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada TV: Bally Sports

Portland vs. Pacific Scoring Comparison

The Tigers put up an average of 69.0 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 61.8 the Pilots allow.

Pacific is 11-5 when giving up fewer than 69.5 points.

When it scores more than 61.8 points, Pacific is 13-11.

The Pilots average just 0.9 more points per game (69.5) than the Tigers give up (68.6).

When Portland totals more than 68.6 points, it is 14-1.

Portland's record is 17-2 when it allows fewer than 69.0 points.

The Pilots shoot 37.8% from the field, 11.9% lower than the Tigers allow defensively.

The Tigers shoot 36.0% from the field, just 14.4 lower than the Pilots allow.

