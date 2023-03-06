The Detroit Pistons (15-49), on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena, will try to turn around a seven-game losing stretch when hosting the Portland Trail Blazers (30-34). This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and ROOT Sports NW.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Trail Blazers vs. Pistons matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Trail Blazers vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Monday, March 6, 2023

Monday, March 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and ROOT Sports NW

BSDET and ROOT Sports NW Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Trail Blazers vs. Pistons Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Trail Blazers vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Trail Blazers have a -53 scoring differential, putting up 115 points per game (13th in the league) and giving up 115.8 (19th in the NBA).

The Pistons are being outscored by 7.7 points per game, with a -491 scoring differential overall. They put up 111.4 points per game (27th in NBA), and give up 119.1 per contest (29th in league).

These teams average 226.4 points per game combined, 3.1 less than this game's total.

These two teams give up 234.9 points per game combined, 5.4 more points than the total for this matchup.

Portland has covered 30 times in 64 chances against the spread this season.

Detroit is 29-33-2 ATS this year.

Trail Blazers and Pistons NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Trail Blazers +60000 +35000 - Pistons +100000 +90000 -

