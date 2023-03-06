The Detroit Pistons (15-49), on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena, will try to turn around a seven-game losing stretch when hosting the Portland Trail Blazers (30-34). This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and ROOT Sports NW.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Trail Blazers vs. Pistons matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Trail Blazers vs. Pistons Game Info

  • Date: Monday, March 6, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSDET and ROOT Sports NW
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Trail Blazers vs. Pistons Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Trail Blazers Moneyline Pistons Moneyline
DraftKings Trail Blazers (-5.5) 229.5 -215 +185 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Trail Blazers (-5.5) 229.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Trail Blazers (-5.5) 229.5 -227 +185 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Trail Blazers (-5.5) - -220 +190 Bet on this game with Tipico

Trail Blazers vs. Pistons Betting Trends

  • The Trail Blazers have a -53 scoring differential, putting up 115 points per game (13th in the league) and giving up 115.8 (19th in the NBA).
  • The Pistons are being outscored by 7.7 points per game, with a -491 scoring differential overall. They put up 111.4 points per game (27th in NBA), and give up 119.1 per contest (29th in league).
  • These teams average 226.4 points per game combined, 3.1 less than this game's total.
  • These two teams give up 234.9 points per game combined, 5.4 more points than the total for this matchup.
  • Portland has covered 30 times in 64 chances against the spread this season.
  • Detroit is 29-33-2 ATS this year.

Trail Blazers and Pistons NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Trail Blazers +60000 +35000 -
Pistons +100000 +90000 -

