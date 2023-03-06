Trendon Watford and his Portland Trail Blazers teammates will match up versus the Detroit Pistons on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 122-119 win against the Magic, Watford totaled seven points and two steals.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Watford, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Trendon Watford Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 5.8 7.0 Rebounds 4.5 3.4 4.3 Assists 2.5 1.9 3.3 PRA -- 11.1 14.6 PR 12.5 9.2 11.3 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Trendon Watford's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Trendon Watford Insights vs. the Pistons

Watford has taken 3.8 shots per game this season and made 2.2 per game, which account for 3.4% and 4.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

Watford's opponents, the Pistons, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th in the NBA with 103.3 possessions per game, while his Trail Blazers rank 27th in possessions per game with 100.6.

On defense, the Pistons have conceded 119.1 points per contest, which is 29th-best in the league.

On the glass, the Pistons are 25th in the NBA, giving up 44.8 rebounds per game.

The Pistons are the 18th-ranked team in the league, conceding 25.7 assists per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pistons have given up 12.1 makes per contest, 12th in the NBA.

Trendon Watford vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/2/2023 11 1 0 0 0 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Watford or any of his Trail Blazers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.