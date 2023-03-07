Tuesday's game at Orleans Arena has the Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-3) going head to head against the Portland Pilots (22-8) at 4:00 PM ET on March 7. Our computer prediction projects a 69-63 victory for Gonzaga, who are favored by our model.

The Pilots came out on top in their most recent outing 75-72 against Pacific on Monday.

Portland vs. Gonzaga Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Portland vs. Gonzaga Score Prediction

Prediction: Gonzaga 69, Portland 63

Portland Schedule Analysis

Against the Houston Cougars, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Pilots secured their signature win of the season on November 24, a 66-60 victory.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Portland is 4-3 (.571%) -- tied for the 39th-most victories.

According to the RPI, the Bulldogs have 12 wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the second-most in Division 1.

Portland 2022-23 Best Wins

66-60 over Houston (No. 76) on November 24

61-49 on the road over BYU (No. 101) on February 27

67-45 at home over BYU (No. 101) on December 19

83-80 on the road over San Francisco (No. 119) on February 2

77-46 at home over San Francisco (No. 119) on January 7

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Portland Performance Insights