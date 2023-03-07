Portland vs. Gonzaga Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - WCC Tournament Championship
Tuesday's game at Orleans Arena has the Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-3) going head to head against the Portland Pilots (22-8) at 4:00 PM ET on March 7. Our computer prediction projects a 69-63 victory for Gonzaga, who are favored by our model.
The Pilots came out on top in their most recent outing 75-72 against Pacific on Monday.
Portland vs. Gonzaga Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Portland vs. Gonzaga Score Prediction
- Prediction: Gonzaga 69, Portland 63
Portland Schedule Analysis
- Against the Houston Cougars, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Pilots secured their signature win of the season on November 24, a 66-60 victory.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Portland is 4-3 (.571%) -- tied for the 39th-most victories.
- According to the RPI, the Bulldogs have 12 wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the second-most in Division 1.
Portland 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-60 over Houston (No. 76) on November 24
- 61-49 on the road over BYU (No. 101) on February 27
- 67-45 at home over BYU (No. 101) on December 19
- 83-80 on the road over San Francisco (No. 119) on February 2
- 77-46 at home over San Francisco (No. 119) on January 7
Portland Performance Insights
- The Pilots put up 69.7 points per game (92nd in college basketball) while giving up 62.1 per outing (114th in college basketball). They have a +228 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 7.6 points per game.
- In 2022-23, Portland has scored 70.7 points per game in WCC action, and 69.7 overall.
- In 2022-23 the Pilots are scoring 3.1 more points per game at home (71.1) than on the road (68).
- At home, Portland concedes 58.7 points per game. Away, it allows 67.4.
- The Pilots have played worse offensively over their previous 10 games, compiling 67.2 points per contest, 2.5 fewer points their than season average of 69.7.
