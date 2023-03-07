The WCC championship will be decided Tuesday, as the No. 1 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-3) face off against the No. 2 Portland Pilots (22-8) at 4:00 PM.

Portland Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Portland vs. Gonzaga Scoring Comparison

The Pilots' 69.7 points per game are 10.3 more points than the 59.4 the Bulldogs give up.

Portland has put together a 19-3 record in games it scores more than 59.4 points.

Gonzaga's record is 25-0 when it allows fewer than 69.7 points.

The Bulldogs average 72.8 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 62.1 the Pilots give up.

When Gonzaga totals more than 62.1 points, it is 25-3.

When Portland allows fewer than 72.8 points, it is 18-3.

This year the Bulldogs are shooting 45.1% from the field, 4.3% lower than the Pilots give up.

