Portland State vs. Sacramento State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big Sky Tournament
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:46 AM PST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Tuesday's game at Idaho Central Arena has the Sacramento State Hornets (23-7) taking on the Portland State Vikings (15-15) at 4:30 PM ET (on March 7). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 70-57 victory as our model heavily favors Sacramento State.
The Vikings enter this contest on the heels of a 77-65 win against Montana State on Sunday.
Portland State vs. Sacramento State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho
Portland State vs. Sacramento State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Sacramento State 70, Portland State 57
Portland State Schedule Analysis
- The Vikings registered their signature win of the season on February 4, when they took down the Eastern Washington Eagles, who rank No. 112 in our computer rankings, 80-71.
- The Hornets have tied for the second-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (12).
Portland State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 80-71 on the road over Eastern Washington (No. 112) on February 4
- 79-66 on the road over Northern Arizona (No. 113) on January 12
- 60-55 at home over Northern Arizona (No. 113) on February 11
- 77-65 over Montana State (No. 114) on March 5
- 74-72 at home over Montana (No. 157) on February 23
Portland State Performance Insights
- The Vikings are being outscored by 1.5 points per game, with a -45 scoring differential overall. They put up 61.3 points per game (254th in college basketball), and allow 62.8 per outing (136th in college basketball).
- Portland State has averaged 3.1 fewer points in Big Sky action (58.2) than overall (61.3).
- At home, the Vikings average 59.1 points per game. Away, they average 61.6.
- Portland State is conceding fewer points at home (55.9 per game) than away (70.9).
- While the Vikings are averaging 61.3 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their last 10 games, producing 60.6 points per contest.
