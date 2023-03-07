Tuesday's game at Idaho Central Arena has the Sacramento State Hornets (23-7) taking on the Portland State Vikings (15-15) at 4:30 PM ET (on March 7). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 70-57 victory as our model heavily favors Sacramento State.

The Vikings enter this contest on the heels of a 77-65 win against Montana State on Sunday.

Portland State vs. Sacramento State Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho

Portland State vs. Sacramento State Score Prediction

Prediction: Sacramento State 70, Portland State 57

Portland State Schedule Analysis

The Vikings registered their signature win of the season on February 4, when they took down the Eastern Washington Eagles, who rank No. 112 in our computer rankings, 80-71.

The Hornets have tied for the second-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (12).

Portland State 2022-23 Best Wins

80-71 on the road over Eastern Washington (No. 112) on February 4

79-66 on the road over Northern Arizona (No. 113) on January 12

60-55 at home over Northern Arizona (No. 113) on February 11

77-65 over Montana State (No. 114) on March 5

74-72 at home over Montana (No. 157) on February 23

Portland State Performance Insights