The No. 6 seed Arizona State Sun Devils (20-11, 11-9 Pac-12) square off in the Pac-12 tournament against the No. 11 seed Oregon State Beavers (11-20, 5-15 Pac-12) on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena, tipping off at 11:30 PM.

Oregon State vs. Arizona State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Oregon State vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Arizona State Moneyline Oregon State Moneyline
BetMGM Arizona State (-10.5) 130.5 -700 +500 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Arizona State (-11) 130 -710 +480 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Arizona State (-11) 131 -714 +475 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Arizona State (-9.5) 130.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Oregon State vs. Arizona State Betting Trends

  • Oregon State has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 17 times.
  • The Beavers are 6-6-1 ATS this year when playing as at least 11-point underdogs.
  • Arizona State has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.
  • So far this season, 16 out of the Sun Devils' 31 games have hit the over.

Oregon State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +60000
  • Oregon State, based on its national championship odds (+60000), ranks significantly better (103rd in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (190th).
  • The Beavers' national championship odds are the same now (+60000) compared to the beginning of the season (+60000).
  • Based on its moneyline odds, Oregon State has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

