The No. 6 seed Arizona State Sun Devils (20-11, 11-9 Pac-12) square off in the Pac-12 tournament against the No. 11 seed Oregon State Beavers (11-20, 5-15 Pac-12) on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena, tipping off at 11:30 PM.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Arizona State vs. Oregon State matchup in this article.

Oregon State vs. Arizona State Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Oregon State vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Oregon State vs. Arizona State Betting Trends

Oregon State has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 17 times.

The Beavers are 6-6-1 ATS this year when playing as at least 11-point underdogs.

Arizona State has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.

So far this season, 16 out of the Sun Devils' 31 games have hit the over.

Oregon State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +60000

+60000 Oregon State, based on its national championship odds (+60000), ranks significantly better (103rd in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (190th).

The Beavers' national championship odds are the same now (+60000) compared to the beginning of the season (+60000).

Based on its moneyline odds, Oregon State has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

