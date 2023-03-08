Oregon State vs. Arizona State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Pac-12 Tournament
The No. 6 seed Arizona State Sun Devils (20-11, 11-9 Pac-12) square off in the Pac-12 tournament against the No. 11 seed Oregon State Beavers (11-20, 5-15 Pac-12) on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena, tipping off at 11:30 PM.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Arizona State vs. Oregon State matchup in this article.
Oregon State vs. Arizona State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Oregon State vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Arizona State Moneyline
|Oregon State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Arizona State (-10.5)
|130.5
|-700
|+500
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Arizona State (-11)
|130
|-710
|+480
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|Arizona State (-11)
|131
|-714
|+475
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Arizona State (-9.5)
|130.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Oregon State vs. Arizona State Betting Trends
- Oregon State has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 17 times.
- The Beavers are 6-6-1 ATS this year when playing as at least 11-point underdogs.
- Arizona State has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.
- So far this season, 16 out of the Sun Devils' 31 games have hit the over.
Oregon State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +60000
- Oregon State, based on its national championship odds (+60000), ranks significantly better (103rd in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (190th).
- The Beavers' national championship odds are the same now (+60000) compared to the beginning of the season (+60000).
- Based on its moneyline odds, Oregon State has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.