The No. 5 seed Washington State Cougars (17-15, 11-9 Pac-12) will play in the Pac-12 tournament against the No. 4 seed Oregon Ducks (18-13, 12-8 Pac-12) on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena, tipping off at 5:30 PM.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon vs. Washington State matchup in this article.

Oregon vs. Washington State Game Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Oregon vs. Washington State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Oregon vs. Washington State Betting Trends

Oregon has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.

The Ducks and their opponents have combined to hit the over 17 out of 31 times this season.

Washington State has put together a 16-14-1 ATS record so far this season.

The Cougars and their opponents have combined to hit the over 12 out of 31 times this season.

Oregon Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 Oddsmakers rate Oregon considerably lower (55th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (28th).

The Ducks have had the 18th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, falling from +5000 at the start of the season to +30000.

The implied probability of Oregon winning the national championship, based on its +30000 moneyline odds, is 0.3%.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.