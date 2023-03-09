The No. 5 seed Washington State Cougars (17-15, 11-9 Pac-12) will play in the Pac-12 tournament against the No. 4 seed Oregon Ducks (18-13, 12-8 Pac-12) on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena, tipping off at 5:30 PM.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon vs. Washington State matchup in this article.

Oregon vs. Washington State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Oregon vs. Washington State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oregon Moneyline Washington State Moneyline
BetMGM Oregon (-2.5) 133.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Oregon (-2.5) 134 -140 +120 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Oregon (-2.5) 133.5 -145 +125 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Oregon (-2.5) 133.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Oregon vs. Washington State Betting Trends

  • Oregon has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.
  • The Ducks and their opponents have combined to hit the over 17 out of 31 times this season.
  • Washington State has put together a 16-14-1 ATS record so far this season.
  • The Cougars and their opponents have combined to hit the over 12 out of 31 times this season.

Oregon Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +30000
  • Oddsmakers rate Oregon considerably lower (55th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (28th).
  • The Ducks have had the 18th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, falling from +5000 at the start of the season to +30000.
  • The implied probability of Oregon winning the national championship, based on its +30000 moneyline odds, is 0.3%.

