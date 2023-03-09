Oregon vs. Washington State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Pac-12 Tournament
The No. 5 seed Washington State Cougars (17-15, 11-9 Pac-12) will play in the Pac-12 tournament against the No. 4 seed Oregon Ducks (18-13, 12-8 Pac-12) on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena, tipping off at 5:30 PM.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon vs. Washington State matchup in this article.
Oregon vs. Washington State Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Oregon vs. Washington State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oregon Moneyline
|Washington State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oregon (-2.5)
|133.5
|-145
|+120
|DraftKings
|Oregon (-2.5)
|134
|-140
|+120
|PointsBet
|Oregon (-2.5)
|133.5
|-145
|+125
|Tipico
|Oregon (-2.5)
|133.5
|-
|-
Oregon vs. Washington State Betting Trends
- Oregon has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.
- The Ducks and their opponents have combined to hit the over 17 out of 31 times this season.
- Washington State has put together a 16-14-1 ATS record so far this season.
- The Cougars and their opponents have combined to hit the over 12 out of 31 times this season.
Oregon Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +30000
- Oddsmakers rate Oregon considerably lower (55th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (28th).
- The Ducks have had the 18th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, falling from +5000 at the start of the season to +30000.
- The implied probability of Oregon winning the national championship, based on its +30000 moneyline odds, is 0.3%.
