Thursday's Pac-12 tournament game between the Oregon Ducks (18-13, 12-8 Pac-12) and the Washington State Cougars (17-15, 11-9 Pac-12) at T-Mobile Arena at 5:30 PM ET features the Ducks' N'Faly Dante and the Cougars' Mouhamed Gueye as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on Pac-12 Network.

How to Watch Oregon vs. Washington State

Game Day: Thursday, March 9

Thursday, March 9 Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Arena: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: Pac-12 Network

Oregon's Last Game

Oregon was victorious in its most recent game versus Stanford, 73-68, on Saturday. Dante starred with 15 points, plus 12 boards and one assist.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM N'Faly Dante 15 12 1 0 5 0 Keeshawn Barthelemy 14 1 0 1 0 4 Will Richardson 10 4 6 1 1 1

Oregon Players to Watch

Dante is tops on the Ducks with 13.5 points per contest and 8.2 rebounds, while also putting up 1.1 assists.

Will Richardson posts a team-leading 5.2 assists per contest. He is also posting 12.5 points and 3.5 rebounds, shooting 43.4% from the field and 34.3% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Quincy Guerrier posts 8.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 41.7% from the field and 35.8% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Kel'el Ware is putting up 6.6 points, 0.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest.

Rivaldo Soares is posting 6.9 points, 1.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Oregon Top Performers (Last 10 Games)