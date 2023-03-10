Oregon vs. UCLA: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Pac-12 Tournament
The No. 1 seed UCLA Bruins (28-4, 18-2 Pac-12) will play the No. 4 seed Oregon Ducks (19-13, 12-8 Pac-12) in the Pac-12 tournament Friday at T-Mobile Arena, beginning at 9:00 PM.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UCLA vs. Oregon matchup in this article.
Oregon vs. UCLA Game Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Oregon vs. UCLA Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UCLA Moneyline
|Oregon Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UCLA (-5.5)
|134.5
|-225
|+185
|DraftKings
|UCLA (-5)
|133.5
|-225
|+190
|PointsBet
|UCLA (-6)
|134
|-278
|+220
|Tipico
|UCLA (-5.5)
|133.5
|-
|-
Oregon vs. UCLA Betting Trends
- Oregon has put together a 15-17-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Ducks have been an underdog by 5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
- UCLA has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 14 times.
- The Bruins and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 15 out of 32 times this season.
Oregon Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +30000
- The Ducks' national championship odds have decreased from +5000 at the start of the season to +30000, the 21st-biggest change among all teams.
- The implied probability of Oregon winning the national championship, based on its +30000 moneyline odds, is 0.3%.
