The No. 1 seed UCLA Bruins (28-4, 18-2 Pac-12) will play the No. 4 seed Oregon Ducks (19-13, 12-8 Pac-12) in the Pac-12 tournament Friday at T-Mobile Arena, beginning at 9:00 PM.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UCLA vs. Oregon matchup in this article.

Oregon vs. UCLA Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Oregon vs. UCLA Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UCLA Moneyline Oregon Moneyline
BetMGM UCLA (-5.5) 134.5 -225 +185 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings UCLA (-5) 133.5 -225 +190 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet UCLA (-6) 134 -278 +220 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico UCLA (-5.5) 133.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Oregon vs. UCLA Betting Trends

  • Oregon has put together a 15-17-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Ducks have been an underdog by 5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
  • UCLA has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 14 times.
  • The Bruins and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 15 out of 32 times this season.

Oregon Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +30000
  • The Ducks' national championship odds have decreased from +5000 at the start of the season to +30000, the 21st-biggest change among all teams.
  • The implied probability of Oregon winning the national championship, based on its +30000 moneyline odds, is 0.3%.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.