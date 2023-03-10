The No. 1 seed UCLA Bruins (28-4, 18-2 Pac-12) will play the No. 4 seed Oregon Ducks (19-13, 12-8 Pac-12) in the Pac-12 tournament Friday at T-Mobile Arena, beginning at 9:00 PM.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UCLA vs. Oregon matchup in this article.

Oregon vs. UCLA Game Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Oregon vs. UCLA Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Oregon vs. UCLA Betting Trends

Oregon has put together a 15-17-0 record against the spread this year.

The Ducks have been an underdog by 5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

UCLA has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 14 times.

The Bruins and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 15 out of 32 times this season.

Oregon Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 The Ducks' national championship odds have decreased from +5000 at the start of the season to +30000, the 21st-biggest change among all teams.

The implied probability of Oregon winning the national championship, based on its +30000 moneyline odds, is 0.3%.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.