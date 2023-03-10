A pair of the league's best scorers take the court when Joel Embiid (first, 33.3 points per game) and the Philadelphia 76ers (43-22) host Damian Lillard (third, 32.3) and the Portland Trail Blazers (31-35) on March 10, 2023 on ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-PH.

Trail Blazers vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, March 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

Trail Blazers Stats Insights

The Trail Blazers are shooting 47.9% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 47.3% the 76ers' opponents have shot this season.

Portland has compiled a 24-8 straight-up record in games it shoots over 47.3% from the field.

The 76ers are the 27th best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 22nd.

The Trail Blazers' 114.6 points per game are only 3.7 more points than the 110.9 the 76ers allow.

Portland is 24-14 when it scores more than 110.9 points.

Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison

The Trail Blazers average more points per game at home (119.6) than on the road (109.9), but also allow more at home (117) than away (114.3).

In 2022-23 Portland is conceding 2.7 more points per game at home (117) than on the road (114.3).

This season the Trail Blazers are collecting more assists at home (24.6 per game) than away (23.6).

Trail Blazers Injuries