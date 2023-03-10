Damian Lillard is a player to watch when the Portland Trail Blazers (31-35) and the Philadelphia 76ers (43-22) play at Wells Fargo Center on Friday. Tip-off is slated for 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. 76ers

Game Day: Friday, March 10

Friday, March 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Trail Blazers' Last Game

The Trail Blazers dropped their most recent game to the Celtics, 115-93, on Wednesday. Lillard starred with 27 points, plus five boards and eight assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Damian Lillard 27 5 8 1 0 2 Jerami Grant 13 6 0 0 0 3 Shaedon Sharpe 12 1 1 1 0 3

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Jerami Grant is putting up 20.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, making 47.5% of his shots from the field and 40.2% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per game.

Anfernee Simons is averaging 21.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, making 44.8% of his shots from the field and 37.8% from 3-point range, with 3.4 treys per contest (fifth in league).

Jusuf Nurkic gets the Trail Blazers 13.6 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Drew Eubanks paces the Trail Blazers in rebounding (5.1 per game), and puts up 6.1 points and 1.2 assists. He also delivers 0.5 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Damian Lillard 34.8 6.4 5.8 1.1 0.3 4.7 Cameron Reddish 14.1 3.5 2.9 1.5 0.3 2.3 Jerami Grant 13.8 3.7 1.9 0.6 0.9 1.8 Matisse Thybulle 7.5 4.2 1.8 1.8 1.1 1.8 Drew Eubanks 6.6 6.9 1.7 0.4 1.2 0

