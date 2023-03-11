How to Watch the Princeton vs. Harvard Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Ivy League Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 8:11 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 1 seed Princeton Tigers (22-5) square off against the No. 3 Harvard Crimson (17-10) in the championship game of the Ivy League tournament on Saturday at 5:00 PM. The winner will claim an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament bracket.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Princeton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Jadwin Gymnasium in Princeton, New Jersey
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Princeton vs. Harvard Scoring Comparison
- The Crimson put up 17.9 more points per game (70.5) than the Tigers give up (52.6).
- Harvard has put together a 16-9 record in games it scores more than 52.6 points.
- Princeton's record is 21-4 when it gives up fewer than 70.5 points.
- The Tigers score 66.0 points per game, just 2.7 more points than the 63.3 the Crimson give up.
- Princeton is 15-1 when scoring more than 63.3 points.
- Harvard has a 14-1 record when giving up fewer than 66.0 points.
Princeton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/24/2023
|Harvard
|W 51-47
|Jadwin Gymnasium
|3/3/2023
|@ Pennsylvania
|W 71-52
|Palestra
|3/10/2023
|Pennsylvania
|W 60-47
|Jadwin Gymnasium
|3/11/2023
|Harvard
|-
|Jadwin Gymnasium
Harvard Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/24/2023
|@ Princeton
|L 51-47
|Jadwin Gymnasium
|3/4/2023
|Dartmouth
|W 64-40
|Lavietes Pavilion
|3/10/2023
|Columbia
|W 72-65
|Jadwin Gymnasium
|3/11/2023
|Princeton
|-
|Jadwin Gymnasium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.