The NEC championship will be decided Sunday, as the No. 1 seed Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (24-6) face off against the No. 2 Sacred Heart Pioneers (17-13) at 12:00 PM.

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Sacred Heart Scoring Comparison

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Sacred Heart Scoring Comparison

  • The Pioneers' 62.6 points per game are 10.5 more points than the 52.1 the Knights give up to opponents.
  • Sacred Heart has put together a 15-8 record in games it scores more than 52.1 points.
  • Fairleigh Dickinson is 22-1 when it allows fewer than 62.6 points.
  • The Knights put up 65.7 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 58.6 the Pioneers allow.
  • Fairleigh Dickinson has a 21-3 record when putting up more than 58.6 points.
  • Sacred Heart is 14-6 when giving up fewer than 65.7 points.

Fairleigh Dickinson Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/2/2023 @ Stonehill W 63-61 Merkert Gymnasium
3/6/2023 Cent. Conn. St. W 74-48 Rothman Center
3/9/2023 Saint Francis (BKN) W 59-40 Rothman Center
3/12/2023 Sacred Heart - Rothman Center

Sacred Heart Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/2/2023 Wagner W 66-58 William H. Pitt Center
3/6/2023 LIU W 63-44 William H. Pitt Center
3/9/2023 Merrimack W 68-61 William H. Pitt Center
3/12/2023 @ Fairleigh Dickinson - Rothman Center

