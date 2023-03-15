Wednesday's 11:00 PM ET matchup between the Oregon Ducks (19-14) and the UC Irvine Anteaters (23-11) at Matthew Knight Arena features the Ducks' Will Richardson as a player to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on ESPN2.

How to Watch Oregon vs. UC Irvine

Game Day: Wednesday, March 15

Wednesday, March 15 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET Arena: Matthew Knight Arena

Matthew Knight Arena Location: Eugene, Oregon

ESPN2

Oregon's Last Game

In its most recent game, Oregon fell to UCLA on Friday, 75-56. Its high scorer was Quincy Guerrier with 10 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Quincy Guerrier 10 3 0 0 0 1 Will Richardson 10 8 3 1 0 1 Kel'el Ware 8 5 0 0 2 0

Oregon Players to Watch

N'Faly Dante paces the Ducks with 13.4 points per game and 8.4 rebounds, while also posting 1.1 assists.

Richardson paces his team in assists per contest (5.1), and also puts up 12.2 points and 3.6 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Guerrier puts up 8.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 42.3% from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Kel'el Ware is posting 6.6 points, 0.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Rivaldo Soares puts up 6.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Oregon Top Performers (Last 10 Games)