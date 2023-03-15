Oregon vs. UC Irvine: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - March 15
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:23 AM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Oregon Ducks (19-14) and the UC Irvine Anteaters (23-11) play at Matthew Knight Arena on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The matchup has no set line.
Oregon vs. UC Irvine Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, March 15, 2023
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
- Where: Eugene, Oregon
- Venue: Matthew Knight Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Oregon Betting Records & Stats
- Oregon has gone over in 16 of its 29 games with a set total (55.2%).
- So far this season, the Ducks have compiled a 14-16-0 record against the spread.
- UC Irvine's .517 ATS win percentage (15-14-0 ATS record) is higher than Oregon's .467 mark (14-16-0 ATS record) in 2022-23.
Oregon vs. UC Irvine Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Oregon
|70.7
|146
|67.1
|133.8
|137.2
|UC Irvine
|75.3
|146
|66.7
|133.8
|137.4
Additional Oregon Insights & Trends
- Oregon has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.
- The Ducks have gone over the total in six of their past 10 outings.
- The 70.7 points per game the Ducks score are just four more points than the Anteaters allow (66.7).
- Oregon has a 12-8 record against the spread and an 18-5 record overall when scoring more than 66.7 points.
Oregon vs. UC Irvine Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Oregon
|14-16-0
|16-14-0
|UC Irvine
|15-14-0
|17-12-0
Oregon vs. UC Irvine Home/Away Splits
|Oregon
|UC Irvine
|13-5
|Home Record
|11-4
|4-6
|Away Record
|9-6
|8-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-7-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-6-0
|73.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.8
|67.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|72.3
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|10-2-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-8-0
