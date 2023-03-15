The Oregon Ducks (19-14) and the UC Irvine Anteaters (23-11) play at Matthew Knight Arena on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The matchup has no set line.

Oregon vs. UC Irvine Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Wednesday, March 15, 2023 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Matthew Knight Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Oregon Betting Records & Stats

Oregon has gone over in 16 of its 29 games with a set total (55.2%).

So far this season, the Ducks have compiled a 14-16-0 record against the spread.

UC Irvine's .517 ATS win percentage (15-14-0 ATS record) is higher than Oregon's .467 mark (14-16-0 ATS record) in 2022-23.

Oregon vs. UC Irvine Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oregon 70.7 146 67.1 133.8 137.2 UC Irvine 75.3 146 66.7 133.8 137.4

Additional Oregon Insights & Trends

Oregon has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.

The Ducks have gone over the total in six of their past 10 outings.

The 70.7 points per game the Ducks score are just four more points than the Anteaters allow (66.7).

Oregon has a 12-8 record against the spread and an 18-5 record overall when scoring more than 66.7 points.

Oregon vs. UC Irvine Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oregon 14-16-0 16-14-0 UC Irvine 15-14-0 17-12-0

Oregon vs. UC Irvine Home/Away Splits

Oregon UC Irvine 13-5 Home Record 11-4 4-6 Away Record 9-6 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 73.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.8 67.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.3 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-2-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

