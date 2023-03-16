There are plenty of wagers available on the Duke-Oral Roberts game, and you're in luck if you're a new player -- see below for information on how to join BetMGM and take advantage of our special BetMGM bonus (if your area has legal online betting).

Duke vs. Oral Roberts Odds, TV Channel, Game Info

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Amway Center Line: Duke -6.5

Duke -6.5 Point Total: 145.5

145.5 Moneyline (To Win): Duke -275, Oral Roberts +225

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today..

Looking to use BetMGM to make a wager? Signing up is easy. Just get your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will take you through the sign-up process.

How to bet on the moneyline and spread

Wanting to put money on the Blue Devils and Golden Eagles matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Blue Devils (-275), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Blue Devils bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $13.64 back.

A spread bet, such as betting on the Blue Devils at -6.5, is a bit more complicated, but it can offer a better payout in certain situations. In this case, the -6.5 means that the Blue Devils must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." If they don't, the Golden Eagles would be considered the team that "covered" and would be the correct choice.

Other bets you can make

Betting on the over/under, or point total, is a much simpler way to bet. Just pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the conclusion of the game. Let's say you bet $10 on the over, with odds of -115. You'd get back $19 if you pick correctly.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on game props (will Duke be the first team to reach five points?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Get a special bonus if you sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook using our link.

If you choose to gamble, please do so responsibly. Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

Not all offers available in all areas and are subject to change. See the BetMGM website or app for full details, terms, and conditions. You must be 21+ to bet.