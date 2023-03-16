Thursday's first-round NCAA tournament matchup between the Texas A&M Aggies (25-9) and the Penn State Nittany Lions (22-13) at Wells Fargo Arena at 9:55 PM ET features the Aggies' Wade Taylor IV and the Nittany Lions' Jalen Pickett as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Penn State

Game Day: Thursday, March 16

Thursday, March 16 Game Time: 9:55 PM ET

9:55 PM ET Arena: Wells Fargo Arena

Wells Fargo Arena Location: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa TV: TBS

Texas A&M's Last Game

Texas A&M dropped its most recent game to Alabama, 82-63, on Sunday. Dexter Dennis was its leading scorer with 14 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Dexter Dennis 14 5 2 1 0 3 Wade Taylor IV 13 2 3 1 0 2 Tyrece Radford 12 3 0 0 0 0

Penn State's Last Game

On Sunday, in its most recent game, Penn State fell to Purdue 67-65. With 19 points, Seth Lundy was its high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Seth Lundy 19 8 1 0 1 3 Camren Wynter 14 4 4 1 0 1 Jalen Pickett 11 6 4 2 1 0

Texas A&M Players to Watch

Tyrece Radford puts up 13.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Dennis averages a team-leading 5.7 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 9.2 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 39% from the floor and 30.1% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Henry Coleman III is tops on his squad in rebounds per contest (5.7), and also puts up 9.2 points and 0.9 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Julius Marble averages 9.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Penn State Players to Watch

Pickett leads the Nittany Lions in scoring (17.9 points per game), rebounding (7.3) and assists (6.7), shooting 51.6% from the floor and 38.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 triples per contest. He also produces 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Nittany Lions get 14.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Lundy.

Andrew Funk gives the Nittany Lions 12.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Camren Wynter is putting up 8.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2 assists per game, making 47.4% of his shots from the field and 41.2% from 3-point range, with 1 treys per contest.

The Nittany Lions get 5.3 points, 2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Myles Dread.

Texas A&M Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Wade Taylor IV 20.4 2.5 3.7 1.8 0 2.6 Tyrece Radford 12.3 5.4 2.7 1.1 0.2 0.9 Dexter Dennis 10.2 5.8 1.2 0.4 0.7 1.5 Julius Marble 7.2 4 0.4 0.3 0.5 0 Henry Coleman III 7 4.7 0.5 0.6 0 0

Penn State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)