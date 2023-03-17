The No. 6 Creighton Bluejays (21-12) and the No. 11 NC State Wolfpack (23-10) meet on Friday to fight for a place in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The opening round matchup starts at 4:00 PM.

Creighton vs. NC State Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

Creighton Stats Insights

This season, the Bluejays have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% higher than the 44.4% of shots the Wolfpack's opponents have knocked down.

Creighton is 15-5 when it shoots better than 44.4% from the field.

The Bluejays are the 35th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wolfpack sit at 53rd.

The 76.6 points per game the Bluejays put up are 5.8 more points than the Wolfpack allow (70.8).

Creighton is 17-6 when scoring more than 70.8 points.

NC State Stats Insights

The Wolfpack have shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points greater than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Bluejays have averaged.

NC State has put together a 16-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.2% from the field.

The Wolfpack are the 53rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bluejays sit at 272nd.

The Wolfpack's 78.2 points per game are 9.7 more points than the 68.5 the Bluejays give up to opponents.

NC State is 19-4 when allowing fewer than 76.6 points.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison

Creighton is putting up 79.3 points per game this season at home, which is 6.8 more points than it is averaging away from home (72.5).

The Bluejays cede 62.5 points per game in home games this year, compared to 70.6 in road games.

In terms of three-point shooting, Creighton has fared better at home this year, draining 9.9 three-pointers per game with a 37.5% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 30.7% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

NC State Home & Away Comparison

NC State averages 83.3 points per game at home, and 71.7 on the road.

At home the Wolfpack are conceding 69.8 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than they are away (72.1).

NC State sinks more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than on the road (8.1). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.9%) than away (32.4%).

Creighton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/4/2023 @ DePaul W 84-70 Wintrust Arena 3/9/2023 Villanova W 87-74 Madison Square Garden 3/10/2023 Xavier L 82-60 Madison Square Garden 3/17/2023 NC State - Ball Arena

NC State Schedule