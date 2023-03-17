Florida State vs. Georgia Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:41 AM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Friday's game between the Florida State Seminoles (23-9) and the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (21-11) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-67, with Florida State taking home the win. Tipoff is at 1:30 PM ET on March 17.
Their last time out, the Seminoles lost 65-54 to Wake Forest on Thursday.
Florida State vs. Georgia Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Florida State vs. Georgia Score Prediction
- Prediction: Florida State 69, Georgia 67
Florida State Schedule Analysis
- The Seminoles' best win of the season came in a 70-57 victory versus the No. 13 Duke Blue Devils on January 29.
- The Seminoles have five wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 27th-most in the country.
- Florida State has nine wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the second-most in the nation.
Florida State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-57 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on January 29
- 78-71 on the road over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on December 29
- 91-72 at home over NC State (No. 25) on January 12
- 76-75 over Purdue (No. 47) on November 25
- 92-85 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 52) on December 21
Georgia Schedule Analysis
- On January 29 versus the Mississippi State Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 46) in our computer rankings, the Lady Bulldogs registered their signature win of the season, a 62-34 victory at home.
- The Lady Bulldogs have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (eight).
- Georgia has 10 wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, the most in the nation.
Georgia 2022-23 Best Wins
- 62-34 at home over Mississippi State (No. 46) on January 29
- 71-48 at home over Arkansas (No. 49) on February 19
- 66-55 at home over Belmont (No. 67) on December 17
- 62-51 at home over Missouri (No. 71) on January 26
- 63-44 over San Diego State (No. 86) on December 21
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Florida State Performance Insights
- The Seminoles outscore opponents by 13.1 points per game (scoring 80.1 points per game to rank 10th in college basketball while giving up 67 per contest to rank 247th in college basketball) and have a +420 scoring differential overall.
- Florida State's offense has been worse in ACC action this season, scoring 76.2 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 80.1 PPG.
- When playing at home, the Seminoles are posting 11.5 more points per game (86.3) than they are when playing on the road (74.8).
- Florida State gives up 60.2 points per game in home games this season, compared to 73.3 in road games.
- The Seminoles' offense has been much worse over their last 10 games, scoring 67.5 points a contest compared to the 80.1 they've averaged this year.
Georgia Performance Insights
- The Lady Bulldogs outscore opponents by 8.7 points per game (posting 67.1 points per game, 138th in college basketball, and giving up 58.4 per outing, 42nd in college basketball) and have a +279 scoring differential.
- Georgia scores fewer points in conference action (65.7 per game) than overall (67.1).
- At home the Lady Bulldogs are putting up 68.6 points per game, 2.2 more than they are averaging away (66.4).
- In 2022-23 Georgia is giving up 11.0 fewer points per game at home (53.9) than away (64.9).
- The Lady Bulldogs have performed better offensively over their past 10 games, averaging 68.2 points per contest, 1.1 more than their season average of 67.1.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.