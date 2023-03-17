Betting on Miami-Drake couldn't be easier, and could be especially lucrative if you're a new player in an area where online sports betting has been legalized. Here's how to sign up with BetMGM and take advantage of our special BetMGM bonus -- what are you waiting for?

Miami vs. Drake Odds, TV Channel, Game Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 7:25 PM ET

7:25 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Line: Miami -2.5

Miami -2.5 Point Total: 146.5

146.5 Moneyline (To Win): Miami -135, Drake +110

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today..

Wanting to use BetMGM to make a wager? Signing up is simple. Just grab your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will take you through the process.

How to bet on the moneyline and spread

Looking to bet on the Hurricanes and Bulldogs game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Hurricanes (-135), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Hurricanes are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.41 back.

Betting against the point spread can be a little more complicated, but in certain situations, it can offer a better payout. For instance, if the Hurricanes are listed at -2.5 in this game, the -2.5 means that, to "cover the spread," they must defeat their opponent by at least three points. If, however, the Hurricanes fail to win by at least three points, then the Bulldogs will "cover" the spread and be the correct side of the bet.

Other bets you can make

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below 146.5 when all is said and done. Bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110, and you'll get $19 back if you're right!

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on game props (will Miami win the race to 10 points?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Get a special bonus if you sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook using our link.

If you choose to gamble, please do so responsibly. Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

Please note: Not all offers are available in all areas, and they are subject to change. Visit the BetMGM website or app for full details, terms, and conditions. You must be 21+ to bet.