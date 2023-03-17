Top Players to Watch: Kentucky vs. Providence - First Round
The NCAA tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on Friday includes a first-round matchup that pits the Kentucky Wildcats (21-11) against the Providence Friars (21-11) at 7:10 PM ET. The Wildcats' Oscar Tshiebwe and the Friars' Bryce Hopkins are two players to watch in this game.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on CBS.
How to Watch Kentucky vs. Providence
- Game Day: Friday, March 17
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Arena: Greensboro Coliseum
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV
Kentucky's Last Game
In its previous game, Kentucky lost to Vanderbilt on Friday, 80-73. Its high scorer was Antonio Reeves with 22 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Antonio Reeves
|22
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Jacob Toppin
|21
|11
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Oscar Tshiebwe
|19
|15
|1
|2
|1
|0
Providence's Last Game
Providence dropped its most recent game to UConn, 73-66, on Thursday. Hopkins starred with 16 points, plus seven boards and three assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Bryce Hopkins
|16
|7
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Noah Locke
|14
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Devin Carter
|9
|3
|2
|3
|0
|1
Kentucky Players to Watch
Tshiebwe averages 16.5 points and 13.1 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 1.6 assists, shooting 56.3% from the field.
Jacob Toppin is averaging 12.5 points, 2.2 assists and 6.9 rebounds per game.
Cason Wallace paces the Wildcats at 4.2 assists per contest, while also posting 3.5 rebounds and 11.6 points.
Reeves is putting up 14.4 points, 1.1 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game.
Chris Livingston posts 6.2 points, 4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 43.6% from the field.
Providence Players to Watch
Hopkins is the Friars' top scorer (16.1 points per game) and rebounder (8.5), and posts 2.3 assists.
Devin Carter gives the Friars 13.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.8 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
Ed Croswell gets the Friars 13.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. He also posts 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
Jared Bynum is the Friars' top assist man (4.3 per game), and he delivers 10 points and 2.5 rebounds.
The Friars get 11.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Noah Locke.
Kentucky Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Oscar Tshiebwe
|16.4
|12.3
|1.9
|1.5
|1.1
|0
|Jacob Toppin
|14.8
|8.2
|2.4
|0.6
|0.3
|1.2
|Cason Wallace
|10.9
|3
|5.1
|1.6
|0.7
|0.5
|Antonio Reeves
|16.7
|1.8
|0.8
|0.5
|0.2
|2.2
|Chris Livingston
|8
|6.5
|1.1
|0.6
|0.4
|0.6
Providence Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Bryce Hopkins
|15.4
|7
|2.4
|1.1
|0.8
|1.3
|Ed Croswell
|14.6
|8.1
|1.6
|0.9
|0.7
|0.1
|Devin Carter
|13.3
|5.6
|3
|1.7
|0.8
|1.1
|Jared Bynum
|11.2
|2.9
|4.1
|1.1
|0.1
|1.9
|Noah Locke
|12.8
|2.5
|0.6
|0.4
|0
|2.4
