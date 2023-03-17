Friday's contest features the Oregon Ducks (17-14) and the North Dakota State Bison (18-11) clashing at Matthew Knight Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 80-59 win for heavily favored Oregon according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on March 17.

In their last matchup on Thursday, the Ducks suffered a 76-65 loss to Stanford.

Oregon vs. North Dakota State Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Oregon vs. North Dakota State Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon 80, North Dakota State 59

Oregon Schedule Analysis

The Ducks defeated the No. 25-ranked Arizona Wildcats, 73-59, on February 23, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

The Ducks have two Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 49th-most in the nation. But they also have 14 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the second-most.

Oregon has seven wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 13th-most in the nation.

Oregon 2022-23 Best Wins

73-59 at home over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on February 23

73-45 at home over USC (No. 36) on January 1

85-78 over Arkansas (No. 49) on December 20

86-78 over Michigan State (No. 54) on November 27

90-51 at home over Portland (No. 58) on December 3

Oregon Performance Insights