Oregon vs. North Dakota State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 17
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:41 AM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Friday's contest features the Oregon Ducks (17-14) and the North Dakota State Bison (18-11) clashing at Matthew Knight Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 80-59 win for heavily favored Oregon according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on March 17.
In their last matchup on Thursday, the Ducks suffered a 76-65 loss to Stanford.
Oregon vs. North Dakota State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
Oregon vs. North Dakota State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Oregon 80, North Dakota State 59
Oregon Schedule Analysis
- The Ducks defeated the No. 25-ranked Arizona Wildcats, 73-59, on February 23, which goes down as their signature win of the season.
- The Ducks have two Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 49th-most in the nation. But they also have 14 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the second-most.
- Oregon has seven wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 13th-most in the nation.
Oregon 2022-23 Best Wins
- 73-59 at home over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on February 23
- 73-45 at home over USC (No. 36) on January 1
- 85-78 over Arkansas (No. 49) on December 20
- 86-78 over Michigan State (No. 54) on November 27
- 90-51 at home over Portland (No. 58) on December 3
Oregon Performance Insights
- The Ducks average 73.8 points per game (42nd in college basketball) while allowing 64 per outing (175th in college basketball). They have a +306 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 9.8 points per game.
- Oregon is tallying 68.9 points per game this year in conference games, which is 4.9 fewer points per game than its overall average (73.8).
- The Ducks average 79.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 65.8 points per game in away games, a difference of 14 points per contest.
- Oregon gives up 59.1 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 64.5 in road games.
- In their last 10 games, the Ducks have been scoring 63.7 points per contest, an average that's much lower than the 73.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
