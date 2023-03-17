On Friday, March 17, 2023, a pair of the NBA's best scorers -- Jayson Tatum (sixth, 30.1 points per game) and Damian Lillard (third, 32.3) -- face off when the Boston Celtics (48-22) visit the Portland Trail Blazers (31-38) at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-BOS.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Trail Blazers matchup.

Trail Blazers vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-BOS

ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-BOS Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Trail Blazers vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Trail Blazers vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game with a +373 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.5 points per game (fourth in the NBA) and allow 112.2 per outing (seventh in the league).

The Trail Blazers' -103 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 114.4 points per game (15th in NBA) while giving up 115.9 per outing (19th in league).

The two teams average 231.9 points per game combined, 2.1 fewer than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams surrender 228.1 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Boston has compiled a 36-31-3 ATS record so far this year.

Portland has put together a 32-36-1 record against the spread this year.

Trail Blazers and Celtics NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Trail Blazers +100000 +50000 +950 Celtics +330 +150 -

