The Portland Trail Blazers (31-38) have three players on the injury report, including Damian Lillard, in their matchup against the Boston Celtics (48-22) at Moda Center on Friday, March 17 at 10:00 PM ET.

The Trail Blazers lost their last matchup 123-107 against the Knicks on Tuesday. Lillard's team-leading 38 points paced the Trail Blazers in the losing effort.

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jerami Grant PF Questionable Quadricep 20.5 4.5 2.4 Justise Winslow SF Out Ankle 6.8 5.0 3.4 Damian Lillard PG Questionable Calf 32.3 4.7 7.3

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Celtics Injuries: Jayson Tatum: Questionable (Hip), Robert Williams III: Out (Hamstring), Payton Pritchard: Out (Heel)

Trail Blazers vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-BOS

Trail Blazers Season Insights

The Trail Blazers' 114.4 points per game are only 2.2 more points than the 112.2 the Celtics allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 112.2 points, Portland is 24-9.

While the Trail Blazers are posting 114.4 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their previous 10 games, amassing 111.8 points per contest.

Portland makes 13.2 three-pointers per game (eighth-most in the league) while shooting 37.3% from deep (eighth-best in NBA). It is making 1.1 more threes than its opponents, who drain 12.1 per game at 37.3%.

The Trail Blazers rank ninth in the NBA with 113.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 26th defensively with 115.0 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Trail Blazers vs. Celtics Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -5.5 234

