Two of the league's top scorers face off when Jayson Tatum (sixth, 30.1 points per game) and the Boston Celtics (48-22) visit Damian Lillard (third, 32.3) and the Portland Trail Blazers (31-38).

Trail Blazers vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: NBC Sports Networks

Trail Blazers Stats Insights

The Trail Blazers' 47.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (46.5%).

Portland has compiled a 27-15 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46.5% from the field.

The Trail Blazers are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 22nd.

The Trail Blazers score only 2.2 more points per game (114.4) than the Celtics allow (112.2).

When it scores more than 112.2 points, Portland is 24-9.

Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison

At home the Trail Blazers average 119.2 points per game, 9.1 more than away (110.1). Defensively they concede 117.2 points per game at home, 2.4 more than on the road (114.8).

The Trail Blazers pick up 0.8 more assists per game at home (24.5) than away (23.7).

Trail Blazers Injuries