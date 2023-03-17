How to Watch the Trail Blazers vs. Celtics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 17
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:34 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two of the league's top scorers face off when Jayson Tatum (sixth, 30.1 points per game) and the Boston Celtics (48-22) visit Damian Lillard (third, 32.3) and the Portland Trail Blazers (31-38).
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Trail Blazers and Celtics, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Trail Blazers vs. Celtics Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Watch Celtics vs. Trail Blazers with fuboTV
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.
Trail Blazers Stats Insights
- The Trail Blazers' 47.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (46.5%).
- Portland has compiled a 27-15 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46.5% from the field.
- The Trail Blazers are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 22nd.
- The Trail Blazers score only 2.2 more points per game (114.4) than the Celtics allow (112.2).
- When it scores more than 112.2 points, Portland is 24-9.
Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Trail Blazers average 119.2 points per game, 9.1 more than away (110.1). Defensively they concede 117.2 points per game at home, 2.4 more than on the road (114.8).
- Portland allows 117.2 points per game at home, and 114.8 away.
- The Trail Blazers pick up 0.8 more assists per game at home (24.5) than away (23.7).
Trail Blazers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jerami Grant
|Questionable
|Quadricep
|Justise Winslow
|Out
|Ankle
|Damian Lillard
|Questionable
|Calf
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.