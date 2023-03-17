Friday's game features the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (28-5) and the USC Trojans (21-9) matching up at Cassell Coliseum in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 66-64 victory for South Dakota State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on March 17.

The Trojans lost their last matchup 56-48 against Oregon State on Wednesday.

USC vs. South Dakota State Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPNews

USC vs. South Dakota State Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota State 66, USC 64

USC Schedule Analysis

The Trojans' best victory this season came against the Stanford Cardinal, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 5). The Trojans secured the 55-46 win at home on January 15.

The Trojans have tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (six).

USC has tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (five).

USC 2022-23 Best Wins

55-46 at home over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on January 15

71-54 on the road over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on January 29

68-65 at home over Washington State (No. 23/AP Poll) on February 25

51-44 on the road over Washington State (No. 23/AP Poll) on January 20

56-51 at home over Oregon (No. 34) on February 10

South Dakota State Schedule Analysis

The Jackrabbits' signature victory of the season came against the Louisville Cardinals, a top 50 team (No. 20), according to our computer rankings. The Jackrabbits captured the 65-55 neutral-site win on November 21.

South Dakota State has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (18).

South Dakota State 2022-23 Best Wins

65-55 over Louisville (No. 20) on November 21

63-62 at home over Mississippi State (No. 45) on November 14

80-69 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 50) on December 3

82-78 over Kansas State (No. 65) on December 10

75-57 on the road over North Dakota (No. 170) on February 2

USC Performance Insights

The Trojans have a +287 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.6 points per game. They're putting up 64.4 points per game to rank 195th in college basketball and are giving up 54.8 per contest to rank 17th in college basketball.

USC's offense has been worse in Pac-12 contests this season, averaging 61.2 points per contest, compared to its season average of 64.4 PPG.

Offensively, the Trojans have performed better in home games this season, averaging 67.6 points per game, compared to 62.5 per game away from home.

USC allows 51.2 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 59.6 in road games.

The Trojans have seen a decrease in scoring lately, putting up 61.4 points per game in their last 10 outings, 3.0 points fewer than the 64.4 they've scored this year.

South Dakota State Performance Insights