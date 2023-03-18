How to Watch Houston vs. Auburn on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:16 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 9 seed Auburn Tigers (21-12) head into their second round NCAA Tournament matchup against the No. 1 seed Houston Cougars (32-3) on Saturday at 7:10 PM. The winner will move on to the Sweet 16 in the Midwest Region bracket.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Houston vs. Auburn Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: TBS
- Live Stream select March Madness games on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Houston Stats Insights
- The Cougars make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).
- Houston has a 26-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.7% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Cougars sit at 13th.
- The Cougars score 7.4 more points per game (74.7) than the Tigers give up (67.3).
- When Houston puts up more than 67.3 points, it is 25-0.
Auburn Stats Insights
- The Tigers have shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, eight percentage points greater than the 36.1% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.
- This season, Auburn has an 18-7 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 36.1% from the field.
- The Cougars are the rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 72nd.
- The Tigers put up 16.6 more points per game (73) than the Cougars allow (56.4).
- When Auburn allows fewer than 74.7 points, it is 20-3.
Houston Home & Away Comparison
- Houston averages 77.3 points per game at home, compared to 75.6 points per game away from home, a difference of 1.7 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Cougars are ceding 6.5 fewer points per game (54.4) than when playing on the road (60.9).
- Looking at three-point shooting, Houston has fared worse at home this year, sinking 7.9 three-pointers per game with a 34% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 per game and a 39.3% percentage in road games.
Auburn Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 Auburn is scoring 4.2 more points per game at home (75.1) than on the road (70.9).
- At home the Tigers are giving up 64.4 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than they are away (70.9).
- Auburn makes fewer 3-pointers at home (6.5 per game) than on the road (6.7). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.3%) than away (31.6%).
Houston Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/11/2023
|Cincinnati
|W 69-48
|Dickies Arena
|3/12/2023
|Memphis
|L 75-65
|Dickies Arena
|3/16/2023
|Northern Kentucky
|W 63-52
|Legacy Arena at BJCC
|3/18/2023
|Auburn
|-
|Legacy Arena at BJCC
Auburn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|Tennessee
|W 79-70
|Neville Arena
|3/9/2023
|Arkansas
|L 76-73
|Bridgestone Arena
|3/16/2023
|Iowa
|W 83-75
|Legacy Arena at BJCC
|3/18/2023
|Houston
|-
|Legacy Arena at BJCC
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.