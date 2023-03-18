How to Watch the Kraken vs. Oilers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 18
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 7:16 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Having lost three straight at home, the Seattle Kraken host the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, beginning at 4:00 PM ET.
ESPN+, SportsNet, ROOT Sports NW, and SN1 will show this Oilers versus Kraken game.
Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet, ROOT Sports NW, and SN1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Kraken vs. Oilers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/17/2023
|Oilers
|Kraken
|5-2 EDM
|1/3/2023
|Oilers
|Kraken
|5-2 SEA
|12/30/2022
|Kraken
|Oilers
|7-2 EDM
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken's total of 214 goals given up (3.2 per game) is 16th in the NHL.
- The Kraken's 236 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them sixth in the league.
- In their past 10 games, the Kraken have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Kraken have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 34 goals over that stretch.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Vince Dunn
|68
|13
|43
|56
|47
|43
|-
|Jared McCann
|65
|33
|20
|53
|21
|48
|33.3%
|Jordan Eberle
|68
|15
|37
|52
|27
|45
|44.9%
|Matthew Beniers
|66
|19
|29
|48
|39
|44
|42.3%
|Yanni Gourde
|67
|11
|31
|42
|24
|54
|49.3%
Oilers Stats & Trends
- The Oilers rank 22nd in goals against, conceding 227 total goals (3.3 per game) in league play.
- The Oilers lead the NHL with 268 total goals (3.9 per game).
- In the last 10 games, the Oilers are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Oilers have given up 3.4 goals per game (34 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 43 goals during that time.
Oilers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor McDavid
|69
|57
|74
|131
|69
|66
|51.4%
|Leon Draisaitl
|67
|44
|57
|101
|82
|65
|54.1%
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|69
|31
|52
|83
|26
|45
|45%
|Zach Hyman
|66
|29
|43
|72
|29
|30
|45.5%
|Darnell Nurse
|69
|7
|28
|35
|70
|35
|-
