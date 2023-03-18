The Seattle Kraken (38-23-7) will try to halt a three-game home losing streak when they take on the Edmonton Oilers (38-23-8) on March 18 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet, ROOT Sports NW, and SN1.

The Kraken's offense has put up 34 goals during their last 10 outings, while their defense has given up 33 goals. They have registered 30 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored five goals (16.7%). They are 6-3-1 over those contests.

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will emerge with the victory in Saturday's hockey action.

Kraken vs. Oilers Predictions for Saturday

Our projection model for this contest predicts a final score of Kraken 4, Oilers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (+105)

Kraken (+105) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Kraken (-0.4)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken (38-23-7 overall) have posted a record of 8-7-15 in contests that have needed OT this season.

In the 26 games Seattle has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 34 points.

This season the Kraken scored only one goal in seven games and they finished 0-6-1 in those matchups.

Seattle has earned four points (1-9-2 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Kraken have scored more than two goals in 46 games, earning 78 points from those contests.

This season, Seattle has recorded a lone power-play goal in 25 games has a record of 16-6-3 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Seattle has posted a record of 26-14-3 (55 points).

The Kraken's opponents have had more shots in 22 games. The Kraken went 10-9-3 in those contests (23 points).

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 1st 3.88 Goals Scored 3.47 5th 22nd 3.29 Goals Allowed 3.15 16th 7th 33.2 Shots 30.2 23rd 22nd 31.7 Shots Allowed 27.8 3rd 1st 31.9% Power Play % 19.5% 24th 25th 75.3% Penalty Kill % 74.5% 26th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Kraken vs. Oilers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet, ROOT Sports NW, and SN1

ESPN+, SportsNet, ROOT Sports NW, and SN1 Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.