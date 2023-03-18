Saturday's contest between the Oklahoma Sooners (25-6) and the Portland Pilots (23-8) at Pauley Pavilion has a projected final score of 76-69 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Oklahoma squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on March 18.

In their most recent outing on Tuesday, the Pilots earned a 64-60 victory against Gonzaga.

Portland vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Portland vs. Oklahoma Score Prediction

Prediction: Oklahoma 76, Portland 69

Portland Schedule Analysis

The Pilots registered their signature win of the season on March 7, when they took down the Gonzaga Bulldogs, who rank No. 16 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 64-60.

Portland has tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (four).

Portland 2022-23 Best Wins

64-60 over Gonzaga (No. 16/AP Poll) on March 7

66-60 over Houston (No. 69) on November 24

67-45 at home over BYU (No. 99) on December 19

61-49 on the road over BYU (No. 99) on February 27

83-80 on the road over San Francisco (No. 118) on February 2

Portland Performance Insights