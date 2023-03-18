Portland vs. Oklahoma Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 13, 2023
Saturday's contest between the Oklahoma Sooners (25-6) and the Portland Pilots (23-8) at Pauley Pavilion has a projected final score of 76-69 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Oklahoma squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on March 18.
In their most recent outing on Tuesday, the Pilots earned a 64-60 victory against Gonzaga.
Portland vs. Oklahoma Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Portland vs. Oklahoma Score Prediction
- Prediction: Oklahoma 76, Portland 69
Portland Schedule Analysis
- The Pilots registered their signature win of the season on March 7, when they took down the Gonzaga Bulldogs, who rank No. 16 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 64-60.
- Portland has tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (four).
Portland 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-60 over Gonzaga (No. 16/AP Poll) on March 7
- 66-60 over Houston (No. 69) on November 24
- 67-45 at home over BYU (No. 99) on December 19
- 61-49 on the road over BYU (No. 99) on February 27
- 83-80 on the road over San Francisco (No. 118) on February 2
Portland Performance Insights
- The Pilots have a +232 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.5 points per game. They're putting up 69.5 points per game, 95th in college basketball, and are giving up 62.0 per outing to rank 109th in college basketball.
- In WCC games, Portland has averaged 1.2 more points (70.7) than overall (69.5) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Pilots average 71.1 points per game. On the road, they score 68.0.
- In 2022-23 Portland is allowing 8.7 fewer points per game at home (58.7) than on the road (67.4).
- While the Pilots are averaging 69.5 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their last 10 games, amassing 66.6 points per contest.
