A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 12th-seeded Portland Pilots (23-8) play against the No. 5 seed Oklahoma Sooners (25-6) on Saturday at Pauley Pavilion. The contest starts at 9:00 PM.

Portland Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

Portland vs. Oklahoma Scoring Comparison

The Pilots' 69.5 points per game are 6.1 fewer points than the 75.6 the Sooners give up.

Portland has put together a 10-1 record in games it scores more than 75.6 points.

Oklahoma is 9-1 when it gives up fewer than 69.5 points.

The Sooners average 22.5 more points per game (84.5) than the Pilots give up (62).

Oklahoma has a 24-3 record when scoring more than 62 points.

Portland has a 21-5 record when giving up fewer than 84.5 points.

The Sooners shoot 45.3% from the field, 2.8% lower than the Pilots concede defensively.

