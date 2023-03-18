How to Watch the Portland vs. Oklahoma Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 12:11 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 12th-seeded Portland Pilots (23-8) play against the No. 5 seed Oklahoma Sooners (25-6) on Saturday at Pauley Pavilion. The contest starts at 9:00 PM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this contest on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Portland Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Portland vs. Oklahoma Scoring Comparison
- The Pilots' 69.5 points per game are 6.1 fewer points than the 75.6 the Sooners give up.
- Portland has put together a 10-1 record in games it scores more than 75.6 points.
- Oklahoma is 9-1 when it gives up fewer than 69.5 points.
- The Sooners average 22.5 more points per game (84.5) than the Pilots give up (62).
- Oklahoma has a 24-3 record when scoring more than 62 points.
- Portland has a 21-5 record when giving up fewer than 84.5 points.
- The Sooners shoot 45.3% from the field, 2.8% lower than the Pilots concede defensively.
Portland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/27/2023
|@ BYU
|W 61-49
|Marriott Center
|3/6/2023
|Pacific
|W 75-72
|Orleans Arena
|3/7/2023
|Gonzaga
|W 64-60
|Orleans Arena
|3/18/2023
|Oklahoma
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.