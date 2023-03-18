A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 12th-seeded Portland Pilots (23-8) play against the No. 5 seed Oklahoma Sooners (25-6) on Saturday at Pauley Pavilion. The contest starts at 9:00 PM.

Portland vs. Oklahoma Scoring Comparison

  • The Pilots' 69.5 points per game are 6.1 fewer points than the 75.6 the Sooners give up.
  • Portland has put together a 10-1 record in games it scores more than 75.6 points.
  • Oklahoma is 9-1 when it gives up fewer than 69.5 points.
  • The Sooners average 22.5 more points per game (84.5) than the Pilots give up (62).
  • Oklahoma has a 24-3 record when scoring more than 62 points.
  • Portland has a 21-5 record when giving up fewer than 84.5 points.
  • The Sooners shoot 45.3% from the field, 2.8% lower than the Pilots concede defensively.

Portland Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/27/2023 @ BYU W 61-49 Marriott Center
3/6/2023 Pacific W 75-72 Orleans Arena
3/7/2023 Gonzaga W 64-60 Orleans Arena
3/18/2023 Oklahoma - Pauley Pavilion

