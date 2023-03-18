The No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (28-6) and the No. 13 seed Furman Paladins (28-7) square off in the NCAA Tournament with a trip to the Sweet 16 of the South Region bracket up for grabs on Saturday at Amway Center, beginning at 12:10 PM.

San Diego State vs. Furman Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: CBS

San Diego State Stats Insights

The Aztecs are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 44.6% the Paladins allow to opponents.

San Diego State has a 16-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.

The Paladins are the 112th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Aztecs sit at 100th.

The Aztecs average only 0.7 more points per game (71.8) than the Paladins give up (71.1).

When San Diego State puts up more than 71.1 points, it is 17-1.

Furman Stats Insights

The Paladins' 48.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Aztecs have given up to their opponents (41.3%).

Furman is 21-7 when it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.

The Aztecs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Paladins rank 161st.

The Paladins put up an average of 81.7 points per game, 18.3 more points than the 63.4 the Aztecs give up.

When Furman gives up fewer than 71.8 points, it is 15-1.

San Diego State Home & Away Comparison

Offensively San Diego State has fared better in home games this season, posting 75.4 points per game, compared to 68.9 per game away from home.

Defensively the Aztecs have been better in home games this season, surrendering 60.4 points per game, compared to 65.6 when playing on the road.

In terms of total threes made, San Diego State has performed better at home this season, making 8.2 per game, compared to 7.5 on the road. Meanwhile, it has posted a 37.4% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 38.7% mark in away games.

Furman Home & Away Comparison

Furman is putting up more points at home (86.5 per game) than on the road (77.5).

In 2022-23 the Paladins are giving up 1.2 more points per game at home (71.5) than on the road (70.3).

At home, Furman makes 9.1 triples per game, one fewer than it averages away (10.1). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (34.2%) than away (35.8%) too.

San Diego State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/10/2023 San Jose State W 64-49 Thomas & Mack Center 3/11/2023 Utah State W 62-57 Thomas & Mack Center 3/16/2023 Charleston (SC) W 63-57 Amway Center 3/18/2023 Furman - Amway Center

Furman Schedule