The No. 3 seed Baylor Bears (23-10) will look to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament second round matchup against the No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (22-12) on Sunday at Ball Arena, beginning at 7:10 PM.

Baylor vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TBS

Baylor Stats Insights

The Bears make 44.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Bluejays have allowed to their opponents (42%).

In games Baylor shoots better than 42% from the field, it is 16-5 overall.

The Bears are the 270th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bluejays rank 40th.

The Bears score 77.1 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 68.3 the Bluejays give up.

Baylor is 17-6 when scoring more than 68.3 points.

Creighton Stats Insights

The Bluejays' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Bears have given up to their opponents (45.4%).

Creighton is 15-5 when it shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.

The Bluejays are the 40th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 76th.

The Bluejays score an average of 76.5 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 69.8 the Bears allow to opponents.

When Creighton allows fewer than 77.1 points, it is 19-6.

Baylor Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, Baylor is posting 11.1 more points per game (82.2) than it is on the road (71.1).

Defensively the Bears have been better in home games this season, giving up 66.4 points per game, compared to 75.9 on the road.

In terms of three-point shooting, Baylor has played better at home this season, draining 10.1 treys per game with a 38.3% three-point percentage, compared to 9.1 threes per game and a 35.8% three-point percentage on the road.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison

Creighton scores 79.3 points per game at home, and 72.5 on the road.

The Bluejays give up 62.5 points per game at home, and 70.6 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Creighton knocks down fewer treys on the road (7.3 per game) than at home (9.9), and makes a lower percentage on the road (30.7%) than at home (37.5%) as well.

Baylor Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/4/2023 Iowa State L 73-58 Ferrell Center 3/9/2023 Iowa State L 78-72 T-Mobile Center 3/17/2023 UCSB W 74-56 Ball Arena 3/19/2023 Creighton - Ball Arena

Creighton Schedule