Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 19
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 12:54 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Clippers (37-34) are 3.5-point favorites as they look to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (31-39) on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Moda Center. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and BSSC.
Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSSC
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- Venue: Moda Center
Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Score Prediction
- Prediction: - Trail Blazers 115 - Clippers 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Trail Blazers vs. Clippers
- Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 3.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (235.5)
- The Trail Blazers (32-37-1 ATS) have covered the spread 49.3% of the time, 3.6% less often than the Clippers (35-36-0) this season.
- As a 3.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Portland is 13-13-1 against the spread compared to the 15-16 ATS record Los Angeles puts up as a 3.5-point favorite.
- Los Angeles and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 45.1% of the time this season (32 out of 71). That's less often than Portland and its opponents have (35 out of 70).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Clippers are 30-15, while the Trail Blazers are 12-25 as moneyline underdogs.
Trail Blazers Performance Insights
- Portland is 15th in the league in points scored (114.4 per game) and 19th in points allowed (116.1).
- This season the Trail Blazers are ranked 22nd in the league in assists at 24 per game.
- The Trail Blazers make 13.2 3-pointers per game and shoot 37.3% from beyond the arc, ranking eighth and ninth, respectively, in the league.
- In 2022-23, Portland has taken 42% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 58% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 32.7% of Portland's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 67.3% have been 2-pointers.
