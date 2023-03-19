Sunday's contest at Nationwide Arena has the Marquette Golden Eagles (29-6) matching up with the Michigan State Spartans (20-12) at TBA (on March 19). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 73-70 victory for Marquette, so expect a competitive matchup.

According to our computer prediction, Marquette should cover the spread, which currently sits at 2.5. The two teams are projected to eclipse the 141.5 total.

Marquette vs. Michigan State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: TBD

TBD Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Line: Marquette -2.5

Marquette -2.5 Point Total: 141.5

141.5 Moneyline (To Win): Marquette -155, Michigan State +130

Marquette vs. Michigan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 73, Michigan State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Michigan State

Pick ATS: Marquette (-2.5)



Marquette (-2.5) Pick OU: Over (141.5)



Marquette is 20-11-0 against the spread this season compared to Michigan State's 15-14-0 ATS record. The Golden Eagles have gone over the point total in 15 games, while Spartans games have gone over 16 times. The two teams average 150.2 points per game, 8.7 more points than this matchup's total. Marquette is 6-4 against the spread and 10-0 overall over its past 10 contests, while Michigan State has gone 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles average 79.9 points per game (19th in college basketball) while giving up 70.3 per contest (185th in college basketball). They have a +335 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 9.6 points per game.

The 28.4 rebounds per game Marquette averages rank 333rd in the country, and are 4.1 fewer than the 32.5 its opponents pull down per contest.

Marquette knocks down 8.9 three-pointers per game (40th in college basketball), 1.3 more than its opponents (7.6). It is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc (125th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 35.1%.

The Golden Eagles rank 11th in college basketball by averaging 102.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 128th in college basketball, allowing 89.9 points per 100 possessions.

Marquette has committed 10.4 turnovers per game (40th in college basketball action), 4.3 fewer than the 14.7 it forces on average (33rd in college basketball).

Michigan State Performance Insights

The Spartans put up 70.3 points per game (204th in college basketball) while allowing 67.2 per outing (88th in college basketball). They have a +98 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.1 points per game.

Michigan State prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 1.7 boards. It pulls down 32.1 rebounds per game (157th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.4.

Michigan State makes 7.4 three-pointers per game (181st in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7 on average.

Michigan State and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Spartans commit 10.2 per game (34th in college basketball) and force 9.5 (346th in college basketball).

