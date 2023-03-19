How to Watch Oregon vs. UCF on TV or Live Stream - March 19
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 11:16 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Oregon Ducks (20-14) will be looking to extend a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the UCF Knights (19-14) on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPNU.
Oregon vs. UCF Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
- TV: ESPN
Oregon Stats Insights
- The Ducks make 44.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is three percentage points higher than the Knights have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).
- Oregon is 16-6 when it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.
- The Knights are the 193rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Ducks sit at 42nd.
- The 71.1 points per game the Ducks record are 5.6 more points than the Knights give up (65.5).
- When Oregon totals more than 65.5 points, it is 18-5.
Oregon Home & Away Comparison
- Oregon is putting up 74.1 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is averaging 67.4 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Ducks are ceding 5.2 fewer points per game (63.8) than in away games (69).
- At home, Oregon is sinking 0.4 more threes per game (7.4) than in away games (7). However, it has a lower three-point percentage at home (32.6%) compared to when playing on the road (32.7%).
Oregon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/9/2023
|Washington State
|W 75-70
|T-Mobile Arena
|3/10/2023
|UCLA
|L 75-56
|T-Mobile Arena
|3/15/2023
|UC Irvine
|W 84-58
|Matthew Knight Arena
|3/19/2023
|UCF
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
