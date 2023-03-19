The Oregon Ducks (20-14) will be looking to extend a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the UCF Knights (19-14) on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPNU.

Oregon vs. UCF Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

ESPN

Oregon Stats Insights

The Ducks make 44.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is three percentage points higher than the Knights have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).

Oregon is 16-6 when it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.

The Knights are the 193rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Ducks sit at 42nd.

The 71.1 points per game the Ducks record are 5.6 more points than the Knights give up (65.5).

When Oregon totals more than 65.5 points, it is 18-5.

Oregon Home & Away Comparison

Oregon is putting up 74.1 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is averaging 67.4 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Ducks are ceding 5.2 fewer points per game (63.8) than in away games (69).

At home, Oregon is sinking 0.4 more threes per game (7.4) than in away games (7). However, it has a lower three-point percentage at home (32.6%) compared to when playing on the road (32.7%).

Oregon Schedule