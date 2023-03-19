The Oregon Ducks (20-14) hope to build on a four-game home winning streak when hosting the UCF Knights (19-14) on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon vs. UCF matchup in this article.

Oregon vs. UCF Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Oregon vs. UCF Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oregon Moneyline UCF Moneyline

Oregon vs. UCF Betting Trends

Oregon has compiled a 16-18-0 record against the spread this season.

The Ducks and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 18 out of 34 times this season.

UCF has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.

The Knights and their opponents have combined to hit the over 18 out of 33 times this season.

