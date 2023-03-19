Oregon vs. UCF: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 19
The Oregon Ducks (20-14) hope to build on a four-game home winning streak when hosting the UCF Knights (19-14) on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon vs. UCF matchup in this article.
Oregon vs. UCF Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Oregon vs. UCF Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oregon Moneyline
|UCF Moneyline
Oregon vs. UCF Betting Trends
- Oregon has compiled a 16-18-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Ducks and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 18 out of 34 times this season.
- UCF has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.
- The Knights and their opponents have combined to hit the over 18 out of 33 times this season.
