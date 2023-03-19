The Oregon Ducks (20-14) hope to build on a four-game home winning streak when hosting the UCF Knights (19-14) on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon vs. UCF matchup in this article.

Oregon vs. UCF Game Info

  • When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Oregon vs. UCF Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oregon Moneyline UCF Moneyline

Oregon vs. UCF Betting Trends

  • Oregon has compiled a 16-18-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Ducks and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 18 out of 34 times this season.
  • UCF has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.
  • The Knights and their opponents have combined to hit the over 18 out of 33 times this season.

