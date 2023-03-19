Sunday's game that pits the Oregon Ducks (20-14) versus the UCF Knights (19-14) at Matthew Knight Arena has a projected final score of 72-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Oregon, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM on March 19.

The game has no line set.

Oregon vs. UCF Game Info & Odds

Oregon vs. UCF Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon 72, UCF 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Oregon vs. UCF

Computer Predicted Spread: Oregon (-5.6)

Oregon (-5.6) Computer Predicted Total: 137.7

Oregon has a 14-16-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to UCF, who is 15-13-0 ATS. The Ducks have a 16-14-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Knights have a record of 17-12-0 when it comes to hitting the over. In the past 10 contests, Oregon is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall while UCF has gone 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Oregon Performance Insights

The Ducks outscore opponents by 4.3 points per game (scoring 71.1 points per game to rank 192nd in college basketball while giving up 66.8 per outing to rank 79th in college basketball) and have a +145 scoring differential overall.

The 34.4 rebounds per game Oregon averages rank 42nd in the country, and are 5.7 more than the 28.7 its opponents collect per outing.

Oregon makes 7.2 three-pointers per game (201st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.4. It shoots 32.3% from deep while its opponents hit 34.4% from long range.

The Ducks rank 163rd in college basketball by averaging 94.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 102nd in college basketball, allowing 88.8 points per 100 possessions.

Oregon has committed 1.6 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 11.7 (158th in college basketball play) while forcing 10.1 (329th in college basketball).

