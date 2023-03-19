Sunday's 7:30 PM ET matchup between the Oregon Ducks (20-14) and the UCF Knights (19-14) at Matthew Knight Arena features the Ducks' N'Faly Dante as a player to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on ESPN.

How to Watch Oregon vs. UCF

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Matthew Knight Arena

Matthew Knight Arena Location: Eugene, Oregon

TV: ESPN

Oregon's Last Game

Oregon won its previous game versus UC Irvine, 84-58, on Wednesday. Rivaldo Soares was its high scorer with 21 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Rivaldo Soares 21 10 3 1 1 2 Nate Bittle 17 3 2 0 3 3 Tyrone Williams 12 11 0 0 0 1

Oregon Players to Watch

Dante leads the Ducks with 13.4 points per game and 8.4 rebounds, while also averaging 1.1 assists.

Will Richardson paces the Ducks at 5.1 assists per game, while also posting 3.6 rebounds and 12.2 points.

Quincy Guerrier averages 8.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Kel'el Ware is averaging 6.6 points, 0.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Soares posts 7.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Oregon Top Performers (Last 10 Games)