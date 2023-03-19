The Oregon Ducks (20-14) host the UCF Knights (19-14) at Matthew Knight Arena on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPNU. There is no line set for the matchup.

Oregon vs. UCF Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Matthew Knight Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Oregon Betting Records & Stats

A total of 16 of Oregon's 29 games with a set total have hit the over (55.2%).

The Ducks' ATS record is 14-16-0 this season.

UCF's .517 ATS win percentage (15-13-0 ATS record) is higher than Oregon's .467 mark (14-16-0 ATS record) in 2022-23.

Oregon vs. UCF Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oregon 71.1 143.2 66.8 132.3 137.2 UCF 72.1 143.2 65.5 132.3 136

Additional Oregon Insights & Trends

Oregon has gone 6-4 in its past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.

The Ducks have hit the over in six of their last 10 contests.

The Ducks record 71.1 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 65.5 the Knights allow.

Oregon is 12-8 against the spread and 18-5 overall when scoring more than 65.5 points.

Oregon vs. UCF Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oregon 14-16-0 16-14-0 UCF 15-13-0 17-12-0

Oregon vs. UCF Home/Away Splits

Oregon UCF 14-5 Home Record 11-6 4-6 Away Record 5-6 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0 74.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.2 67.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.5 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-5-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

