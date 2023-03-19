Oregon vs. UCF: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - March 19
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:22 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Oregon Ducks (20-14) host the UCF Knights (19-14) at Matthew Knight Arena on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPNU. There is no line set for the matchup.
Oregon vs. UCF Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
- Where: Eugene, Oregon
- Venue: Matthew Knight Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Oregon Betting Records & Stats
- A total of 16 of Oregon's 29 games with a set total have hit the over (55.2%).
- The Ducks' ATS record is 14-16-0 this season.
- UCF's .517 ATS win percentage (15-13-0 ATS record) is higher than Oregon's .467 mark (14-16-0 ATS record) in 2022-23.
Oregon vs. UCF Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Oregon
|71.1
|143.2
|66.8
|132.3
|137.2
|UCF
|72.1
|143.2
|65.5
|132.3
|136
Additional Oregon Insights & Trends
- Oregon has gone 6-4 in its past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.
- The Ducks have hit the over in six of their last 10 contests.
- The Ducks record 71.1 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 65.5 the Knights allow.
- Oregon is 12-8 against the spread and 18-5 overall when scoring more than 65.5 points.
Oregon vs. UCF Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Oregon
|14-16-0
|16-14-0
|UCF
|15-13-0
|17-12-0
Oregon vs. UCF Home/Away Splits
|Oregon
|UCF
|14-5
|Home Record
|11-6
|4-6
|Away Record
|5-6
|8-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-7-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-5-0
|74.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|77.2
|67.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.5
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|11-5-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-5-0
