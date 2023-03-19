Sunday's game between the Stanford Cardinal (29-5) and Ole Miss Rebels (24-8) going head to head at Maples Pavilion has a projected final score of 69-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Stanford, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 9:30 PM ET on March 19.

The Cardinal head into this contest after a 92-49 victory over Sacred Heart on Friday.

Stanford vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Stanford vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: Stanford 69, Ole Miss 61

Stanford Schedule Analysis

The Cardinal's best win this season came in a 74-62 victory over the No. 8 Utah Utes on January 20.

The Cardinal have the third-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (13).

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Stanford is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most victories.

Stanford 2022-23 Best Wins

74-62 at home over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on January 20

77-70 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on December 18

72-59 at home over Creighton (No. 16) on December 20

72-59 on the road over UCLA (No. 14/AP Poll) on January 13

71-66 at home over UCLA (No. 14/AP Poll) on February 20

Ole Miss Schedule Analysis

On March 17, the Rebels claimed their best win of the season, a 71-48 victory over the Gonzaga Bulldogs, who rank No. 19 in the AP's Top 25.

The Rebels have five wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 27th-most in the country.

Ole Miss 2022-23 Best Wins

71-48 over Gonzaga (No. 19/AP Poll) on March 17

66-58 on the road over Georgia (No. 33) on January 12

61-50 on the road over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 1

78-63 at home over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 26

57-55 on the road over Alabama (No. 42) on February 26

Stanford Performance Insights

The Cardinal have a +632 scoring differential, topping opponents by 18.6 points per game. They're putting up 76.9 points per game to rank 22nd in college basketball and are allowing 58.3 per contest to rank 40th in college basketball.

Stanford's offense has been worse in Pac-12 games this season, posting 71.8 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 76.9 PPG.

The Cardinal are averaging 77.4 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are averaging 75.0 points per contest.

When playing at home, Stanford is allowing 1.6 more points per game (58.3) than in away games (56.7).

On offense, the Cardinal have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 75.2 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 76.9 they've racked up over the course of this season.

Ole Miss Performance Insights