Trail Blazers vs. Clippers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 19
On Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Moda Center, the Portland Trail Blazers (31-39) will try to end a three-game home losing skid when taking on the Los Angeles Clippers (37-34), airing at 9:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and BSSC.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Clippers vs. Trail Blazers matchup.
Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Game Info
- Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSSC
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- Venue: Moda Center
Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Clippers Moneyline
|Trail Blazers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Clippers (-3.5)
|235.5
|-155
|+135
|BetMGM
|Clippers (-3.5)
|235.5
|-165
|+135
|PointsBet
|Clippers (-4)
|236
|-160
|+135
|Tipico
|Clippers (-2.5)
|-
|-130
|+110
Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Betting Trends
- The Clippers average 112.8 points per game (22nd in the league) while allowing 112.7 per contest (11th in the NBA). They have a +4 scoring differential overall.
- The Trail Blazers' -117 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 114.4 points per game (15th in NBA) while giving up 116.1 per outing (19th in league).
- The two teams average 227.2 points per game combined, 8.3 fewer than this matchup's total.
- Combined, these teams surrender 228.8 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Los Angeles has covered 35 times in 71 matchups with a spread this season.
- Portland has covered 32 times in 70 games with a spread this year.
Trail Blazers and Clippers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Trail Blazers
|+100000
|+80000
|+1100
|Clippers
|+1300
|+600
|-1587
