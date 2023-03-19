On Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Moda Center, the Portland Trail Blazers (31-39) will try to end a three-game home losing skid when taking on the Los Angeles Clippers (37-34), airing at 9:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and BSSC.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Clippers vs. Trail Blazers matchup.

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSSC

ROOT Sports NW and BSSC Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers average 112.8 points per game (22nd in the league) while allowing 112.7 per contest (11th in the NBA). They have a +4 scoring differential overall.

The Trail Blazers' -117 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 114.4 points per game (15th in NBA) while giving up 116.1 per outing (19th in league).

The two teams average 227.2 points per game combined, 8.3 fewer than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams surrender 228.8 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Los Angeles has covered 35 times in 71 matchups with a spread this season.

Portland has covered 32 times in 70 games with a spread this year.

Trail Blazers and Clippers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Trail Blazers +100000 +80000 +1100 Clippers +1300 +600 -1587

