Trail Blazers vs. Clippers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 10:25 AM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Portland Trail Blazers (31-39) are underdogs (by 3.5 points) to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Clippers (37-34) on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The matchup's point total is set at 235.5.
Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSSC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Clippers
|-3.5
|235.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats
- Portland's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 235.5 points in 29 of 70 outings.
- Portland has had an average of 230.5 points scored in its games so far this season, 5.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- Portland's ATS record is 33-37-0 this season.
- The Trail Blazers have won in 12, or 32.4%, of the 37 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- This season, Portland has won 10 of its 27 games, or 37%, when it is the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.
- Portland has an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 235.5
|% of Games Over 235.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Clippers
|18
|25.4%
|112.8
|227.2
|112.7
|228.8
|223.9
|Trail Blazers
|29
|41.4%
|114.4
|227.2
|116.1
|228.8
|229.3
Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends
- Portland has gone 2-8 over its past 10 games, with a 3-7 record against the spread during that span.
- Five of the Trail Blazers' last 10 contests have hit the over.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, Portland has a lower winning percentage at home (.471, 16-18-0 record) than on the road (.472, 17-19-0).
- The Trail Blazers' 114.4 points per game are just 1.7 more points than the 112.7 the Clippers allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 112.7 points, Portland is 23-10 against the spread and 24-9 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Clippers
|35-36
|17-17
|32-39
|Trail Blazers
|33-37
|15-15
|35-35
Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Point Insights
|Clippers
|Trail Blazers
|112.8
|114.4
|22
|15
|16-7
|23-10
|19-4
|24-9
|112.7
|116.1
|11
|19
|26-15
|18-8
|27-14
|18-8
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.