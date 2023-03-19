The Portland Trail Blazers (31-39) are underdogs (by 3.5 points) to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Clippers (37-34) on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The matchup's point total is set at 235.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Odds & Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSSC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Clippers -3.5 235.5

Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats

Portland's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 235.5 points in 29 of 70 outings.

Portland has had an average of 230.5 points scored in its games so far this season, 5.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Portland's ATS record is 33-37-0 this season.

The Trail Blazers have won in 12, or 32.4%, of the 37 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This season, Portland has won 10 of its 27 games, or 37%, when it is the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.

Portland has an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats

Clippers vs Trail Blazers Total Facts Games Over 235.5 % of Games Over 235.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Clippers 18 25.4% 112.8 227.2 112.7 228.8 223.9 Trail Blazers 29 41.4% 114.4 227.2 116.1 228.8 229.3

Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends

Portland has gone 2-8 over its past 10 games, with a 3-7 record against the spread during that span.

Five of the Trail Blazers' last 10 contests have hit the over.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Portland has a lower winning percentage at home (.471, 16-18-0 record) than on the road (.472, 17-19-0).

The Trail Blazers' 114.4 points per game are just 1.7 more points than the 112.7 the Clippers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 112.7 points, Portland is 23-10 against the spread and 24-9 overall.

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Clippers and Trail Blazers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Clippers 35-36 17-17 32-39 Trail Blazers 33-37 15-15 35-35

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Point Insights

Scoring Insights Clippers Trail Blazers 112.8 Points Scored (PG) 114.4 22 NBA Rank (PPG) 15 16-7 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 23-10 19-4 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 24-9 112.7 Points Allowed (PG) 116.1 11 NBA Rank (PAPG) 19 26-15 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 18-8 27-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 18-8

